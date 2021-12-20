Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HP by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

