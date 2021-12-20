Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Masimo worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $280.08 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

