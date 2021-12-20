Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

