Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $14.94 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $267.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

