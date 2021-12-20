Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $165.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.95 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

