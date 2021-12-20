Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

