Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of PH stock opened at $302.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.