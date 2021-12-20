Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

FIS opened at $107.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

