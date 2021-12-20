Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $435,104.46 and approximately $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,821.39 or 0.99598141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00270778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00403188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.