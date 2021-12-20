McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

