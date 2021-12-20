McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.48. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

