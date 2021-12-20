Mchain Price Up 106.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 132.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $67,728.29 and $30.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,472,975 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

