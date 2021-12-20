McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

