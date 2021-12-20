Mdex Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $296.79 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,197,554 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

