Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 158.19 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.13). 22,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 124,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.18).

The stock has a market cap of £197.11 million and a PE ratio of 80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

