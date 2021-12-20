Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. 89,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,658. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

