Merculet Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $122,697.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

