Meridian Network Reaches Market Cap of $197,856.96 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $197,856.96 and $4,158.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00379013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.90 or 0.01360494 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.