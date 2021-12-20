Metronome (MET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,329.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and approximately $112,329.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,669,560 coins and its circulating supply is 12,497,366 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.