Meyer Handelman Co. Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

