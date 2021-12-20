Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.