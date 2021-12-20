Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

