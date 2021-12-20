MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $799,982.95 and approximately $392.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001615 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058617 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00501141 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.