Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 80,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

