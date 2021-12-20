Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day moving average is $299.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

