MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Cap of $175,513.93

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $175,513.93 and approximately $76,061.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

