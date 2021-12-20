MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Reaches $98.53 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $98.53 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

