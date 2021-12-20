Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $208.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

