Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $354.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.