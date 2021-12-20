Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MFON traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.