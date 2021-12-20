Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Mondi alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Mondi has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.