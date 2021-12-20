Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,404 shares of company stock valued at $24,882,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

MPWR stock opened at $482.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

