Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

