Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $463.00 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $463.00 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $180.02 or 0.00384687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,197,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,571,989 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.