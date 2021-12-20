Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $28.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

