M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,708 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $11,081,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 561,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

SNAP stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock valued at $110,909,562.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

