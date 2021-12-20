M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 134,363 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $44,481,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.51 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

