M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $340.62 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

