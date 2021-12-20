M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,882 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

