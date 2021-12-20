M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,752 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.