M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after purchasing an additional 343,187 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

