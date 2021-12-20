M&T Bank Corp Has $4.51 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

