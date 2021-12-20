M&T Bank Corp Has $5.36 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

