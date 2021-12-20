M&T Bank Corp Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Amundi bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,171,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

