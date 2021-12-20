M&T Bank Corp Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $210.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

