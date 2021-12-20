M&T Bank Corp Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.41 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.