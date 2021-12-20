M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

