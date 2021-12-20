M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Global Payments by 823.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.