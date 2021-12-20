M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,367 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Clorox by 18.2% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Clorox by 30.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $174.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

