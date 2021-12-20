M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

